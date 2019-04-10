Lice screening, treatment clinic takes place in Bakersfield this weekend Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A clinic is hosting its free Great Lice Egg Hunt to screen and treat children for "unwanted eggs" this weekend in Bakersfield.

The Lice Clinics of America are hosting the free event on April 13 beginning at 8 p.m.

The clinic is free for families, and children can take part in activities. Families with children seeking treatment for lice can claim a free game of bowling at AMF Westchester Lanes, the clinic said.

The lice screening clinic takes place on Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2920 F St., Suite G9.