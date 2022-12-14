BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — – Justin Patterson comes to the Beale Memorial Library in downtown Bakersfield after school to get food for his siblings with the help of the after-school program Snacks in the Stacks.

“We spend most of our time here because my mom is at work a lot of the time […] That saves her money on groceries, that also helps her not have to cook when she gets home after work,” Patterson said.

Snacks in the Stacks is a free meal service offered by the Kern County library that provides meals, a place to read and play and a space to do homework with a tutor after school. The program initially began at only five library locations around the county, but its success in serving more than 13,000 children, led the county to extend to five more locations in the greater Bakersfield area this month.

Some might be embarrassed to seek programs like this, but Patterson shares that this helps his family.

“My mom helped me to see that if you need help, just accept it. To all of those who feel embarrassed, you shouldn’t be embarrassed you should hold your head up high. It shows that you are strong enough to take pride in the fact that you need help,” Patterson said.

He is one of many children who stand in line during the week, looking forward to what is on the menu for the day.

“Kids don’t get meals sometimes, and this is the perfect place because they don’t have to think twice about it […] They don’t have to be embarrassed, all the kids in here are doing something fun and exciting at the library, whether that is reading, playing board games, or doing any other kind of programs and eating,” Marketing and Promotions Associate Fahra Daredia said.

Snacks in the Stacks is open to all between the ages of 2 to 18 years old, weekdays from 3 to5 p.m. at the Beale, Arvin, Wasco, Delano, McFarland and in the greater Bakersfield area: Southwest, Rathbun, Wilson, Baker, and Northeast library locations.