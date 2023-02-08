BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield native will be one of the sailors maintaining the jets in the squadrons doing the flyover at the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday.

During the Super Bowl National Anthem, three Navy tactical squadrons will fly over the stadium.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Stacy Wedemeyer, a Bakersfield native, is one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft.

Wedemeyer graduated from Liberty High School in 2017. She joined the Navy four years ago and is an aviation structural mechanic.