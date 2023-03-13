BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty High School (LHS) will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Appreciation Event, where veterans from various military divisions will get to share their experiences serving our great country with high school students.

According to a media release, students will have one-on-one interviews with veterans where they will learn about the first-hand experiences associated with serving in the military.

The Liberty High Veteran’s Appreciation Event will take place on March 15 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the school auditorium located at 925 Jewetta Avenue.