Liberty High School teacher charged with misdemeanor following sexual misconduct investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County District Attorney's office has filed a misdemeanor charge of annoying a child following a Bakersfield police investigation of alleged sexual misconduct of a Liberty High School teacher.

The district attorney's office filed the charge of annoying a child under 18 against Jeff Hicks on Tuesday.

Bakersfield police confirmed they investigated the Liberty High School teacher last month.

In November, the Kern High School District said Hicks was placed on administrative leave but did not say why.

The Liberty High School website said Hicks taught math and coached varsity boy's basketball.