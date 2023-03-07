BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community spoke in support of Del Oro High School teacher Olivia Garrison at Monday’s Kern High School District board meeting.

Last month, more than 100 people spoke at the KHSD meeting. Those who support Olivia Garrison, say they were verbally attacked, booed, and insulted by other attendees.

In a January story, Garrison told The New York Times she would protect the privacy of students who are transitioning, from their parents. Trustees were taken to task Monday night by more than a dozen speakers for allowing adults to verbally attack children at last month’s meeting.

Dolores Huerta asked the board to not tolerate hateful comments.

“We can not afford to create anymore haters. Anymore neo-Nazis … When you are coming to board meetings and attacking students because they are LGBTQ or transgender this is really harmful and is against everything the board is supposed to do to protect students.”

People throughout Kern and across the country have attacked Olivia Garrison for her decision to protect students’ privacy, even though one union representative says she was following the law.

“Let me be clear that teacher did absolutely nothing wrong and did absolutely nothing to deserve the hate and slander,” Board member of the California Teacher’s Association, Jesse Aguilar said.

“The board should have said [Garrison was following the law] because the board should have known that. In the state of California students have a right to privacy. If they ask their teachers they don’t want to be outed to their parents then teachers have to respect that by law,” Aguilar said.