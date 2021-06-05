LGBTQ center hosts first event, as it sets for full reopening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Pride Month continues, a local center dedicated to the LGBTQ community is getting ready for a full reopening.

The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity is going through some remodeling, but on Saturday the center hosted “Speaking with Pride.” An event where people could share their thoughts about what it’s like to be in this community. It’s their first public event since last year.

Administrative Manager Jan Hefner said they wanted to give people a peek at the expanded services they hope to offer in the future.

“We’re here to serve the LGBTQ community but we also want to serve as a bridge to the greater community,” Hefner said.

Hefner says they offer services to help LGBTQ people, and also help the rest of the community have a better understanding of them.