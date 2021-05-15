Leukemia & Lymphoma Society names its man, woman and students of the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fundraising efforts to battle cancer have raised hundreds of thousands dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

On Friday night, LLS held a virtual grand finale to announce the Central California-Central Coast Students of the Year and the man and woman of the year.

17’s Tami Mlcoch served as the emcee of the event.

High school students raise money for seven weeks, while men and women in the community have 10 weeks to raise funds. In all, more than $323,000 was raised for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Woman of the Year, Kellianne O’Neill, raised more than $28,000 dollars. The Man of the Year, Kevin Burton, brought in more than $23,000. The Students of the Year, the Coastal Cancel Cancer Crew, raised more than $87,000.

You can donate online to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society using this link.