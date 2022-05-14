BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosted its annual grand finale for a fundraising campaign for the fight against cancer.

The group named its man, woman and student of the year Friday after rasing hundreds of thousands of dollars. 17’s Tami Mlcoch served as emcee for the event.

High school students raise money for seven weeks, while prominent men and women in the community have 10 weeks.

“We’re so grateful for all of the candidates, the men and women and our students who helped us raise almost $500,000. It’s an amazing feat. What they’re doing is truly helping all cancer patients,” Leukemia & Lymphoma Society executive director in the Central Valley Region Debbie Truhett said.

The Woman of the Year went to Katie Kreiser; Man of the Year was Markus Espinoza, and the Students of the Year were Kallie Lusk and Knikki Shelton.