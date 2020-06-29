Leukemia and Lymphoma Society names Man and Woman of the Year for 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has named its Man and Woman of the Year for 2020.

The Man of the Year for 2020 is Bakersfield Fire Department’s Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza, who raised more than $33,000 for the society during its ten-week fundraising campaign.

The Woman of the Year for 2020 is Keri Lynn Kehoe, a social media influencer who raised more than $55,000 for the society.

Each year the organization hosts a fundraising campaign where prominent community members compete to raise the most funds. This year there were 13 candidates. Collectively, more than $229,000 were raised this year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.