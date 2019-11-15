Leticia Perez begins pulling paperwork for re-election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leticia Perez, the incumbent Kern County supervisor for the 5th District, has begun pulling paperwork for re-election.

The embattled supervisor is fighting misdemeanor charges filed last year stemming from her husband’s ties to the marijuana industry and her being the lone supervisor to vote to legalize medicinal cannabis back in 2017.

One charge says Perez “used her official position to influence a governmental decision in which she knew she had a financial interest.” The other says she knowingly failed to “file a statement disclosing her investments, interest in real property and income” during a period of 2016.

The allegations against her, and their repercussions, have been compared to those of City Councilman Bob Smith. He admitted to using his position to influence the city planning commission to approve his company’s application for a subdivision of land and was fined $3,000 in 2017.

No criminal charges were filed against Smith.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 17.