‘Let Them Play’ rally scheduled for Friday afternoon

Communities are set to hold “Let Them Play” rallies across the state Friday afternoon urging state leaders to allow the return of high school and youth sports.

In Bakersfield, the rally begins at 4 p.m. at the corner of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway.

Attendees are encouraged to wear school colors, sports apparel and to wear masks and to maintain social distance. According to a flyer, organizers say the rallies are not school sanctioned events, and are organized by parents of high school and youth athletes.