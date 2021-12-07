‘Let it Grow’ initiative ends Dec. 1 with the ‘Shave it Off’ event to celebrate men’s health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — November came and went, and for those that “let it grow”, it is now time to “shave it off.”

The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center conducted a companywide event titled “Let It Grow”, and Dec. 1 was the day to shave it off!

“Mixed Company” from Golden Empire Chorus, a singing Barbershop Quartet whose vocal stylings graced the ears those who attended event on Truxtun Ave. in southwest Bakersfield.

“Men’s health including physical and mental health its important so this is an opportunity to bring this to attention and get everybody involved the only drawback we had was with the masks not everybody got to see all the beards,” said Dr. Shawn Shambaugh, an oncologst and Movember participant.

The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center thanks everyone who volunteered their time, and their faces, to help Health.