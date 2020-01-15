LeslieChanceTrial: Live tweets from inside the courtroom, Jan. 15

KGET 17
Trial has resumed with murder defendant Leslie Chance back on the witness stand. Prosecutor Andrea Kohler is continuing her cross-examination. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Chance faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the Aug. 25, 2013, death of her husband, Todd Chance. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Prosecutor Kohler is playing an audio recording of Chance being notified that her husband had been shot. Crying can be heard in the background. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
The jury is following along with a transcript. Some of what's being said on the recording is difficult to hear. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
A detective is asking Chance in the recording about the firearms her husband owned. One was missing, a .38-caliber pistol. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Chance says in the recording her husband doesn't do drugs or drink excessively, and they had no marital problems recently. "We get along, we don't fight," she says. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
A detective tells Chance in the recording that her husband's cellphone has been found, and his Ford Mustang will be examined for evidence. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
The recording has finished playing. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Kohler, through her questioning, said that on the recording Chance's daughters are crying and very upset, and Todd Chance's parents are grief stricken. Yet Chance wasn't crying. Chance responded that all of them were very upset. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Kohler said Chance's questions regarded the car and the cellphone, not on whether her husband suffered it where he was shot. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Kohler asked whether it was true that after she dumped her husband's vehicle in another neighborhood she believed it would be stolen and never traced to her. Chance denied that was the case. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
On the morning of her husband's death Chance had ordered a grocery delivery from Vons. If she had ordered alcohol she would have to be home to receive the delivery. No alcohol, & one of her daughters could sign for it. There was no alcohol listed in the order. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
That means Chance would not have to be home to receive the grocery delivery that morning. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Prosecutor Kohler is displaying a photograph of the bedroom Chance shared with her husband. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Now Kohler is going over Chance's financed and her past history. When she first met Todd Chance, Leslie Chance had a lot of debt. They filed bankruptcy. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
By August of 2013, the family was financially secure. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
There were no problems with her alarm system the night of Aug. 24 or early Aug. 25, 2013, Chance testified. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Kohler asked Chance if she would agree that if an adult female was seen leaving the residence the morning of Aug. 25, 2013, it could only have been Chance. Chance said she disagreed. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
In finishing her cross, Kohler asked Chance if she'd agree the murder if her husband was very well planned. Chance said she wouldn't know that. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Defense attorney Tony Lidgett is conducting redirect examination. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Chance testified she didn't know anything about her husband reconnecting with an old girlfriend. She said she never contacted a family law attorney, hadn't been considering a divorce. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Lidgett: "What was your mindset like when you found out your husband had been killed?"Chance: "Unbelief. I truly thought they were wrong."#lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
The morning break is being taken now. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
A number of attorneys not connected to the trial have attended this morning's testimony, including District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Back in session, defense attorney Lidgett has resumed questioning Chance. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Attorney Kyle Humphrey was the first person to represent Chance. After her first arrest, Humphrey advised her not to speak to law enforcement. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Humphrey advised her not to go to her husband's funeral, Chance testified. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Lidgett has finished, prosecutor Kohler is again questioning Chance. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Chance testified she doesn't recall speaking to a relative about getting rid of Todd's Ford Mustang and his motorcycle hours after Todd had been killed. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Questioning has finished, Chance has stepped down from the witness stand and resumed her seat next to Lidgett at the defense table. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Lidgett has called sheriff's Detective Kavin Brewer, the lead investigator in the case, to the witness stand. He's testified multiple times at trial. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
The judge had previously told the jury it came to light that Brewer failed to tell attorneys about multiple witnesses he had interviewed for this case. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Lidgett has asked Brewer to go through a report and see if he finds anything about 6201 Tigerflower Drive. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Brewer testified he could not find that address. Lidgett is now displaying a photo previously entered into evidence showing a deputy interviewing two people in the area where Todd Chance's Mustang was found. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
The house across from where the Mustang was found is 6201 Tigerflower Drive, yet there is no mention in the sheriff's report of the people living there having been interviewed, Lidgett said. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Lidgett has finished, prosecutor Art Norris is now questioning Brewer. The detective testified not every interview will be necessarily documented if nothing important was obtained, such as if a person said they were in the shower and didn't see anything. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Brewer had stepped down. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Lidgett has called defense investigator Victor Lostanau to the stand. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Lostaunau is testifying regarding an image showing the neighborhood where Todd Chance's Ford Mustang was found. He went out there and was unable to locate anyone at 6201 Tigerflower Drive who had lived there in August 2013. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Lostaunau testified he would document any interview he conducted, even if nothing of importance was obtained. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
The defense has rested. The prosecution said it plans on presenting rebuttal evidence on Thursday. The evidentiary portion of the trial will finish Thursday, Judge Charles R. Brehmer told the jury. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
The trial will not be in session Friday. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
Rebuttal will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 15, 2020
