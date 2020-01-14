LeslieChanceTrial: Live tweets from inside the courtroom, Jan. 14

KGET 17
Judge Charles R. Brehmer told the jury he expects the evidentiary portion of the trial to end Thursday. #lesliechancetrial
The defense has called Leslie Chance to the stand. #lesliechancetrial
"Did you kill your husband?" defense attorney Tony Lidgett asked."No, I've been waiting six years to say that," Chance said, her voice breaking."Did you have anything to do with his death?""No," Chance said.#lesliechancetrial
Chance testified she and her husband had no financial issues. She said she had no knowledge of photos or texts sent to her husband by Carrie Williams, an old girlfriend. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is asking Chance about vacations the family took in months leading up to her husband's death. He's about to display some photos. #lesliechancetrial
He's going to show his client photos from the trip she took with her family to Las Vegas. #lesliechancetrial
Chance, smiling, said she recognizes the photos from Vegas. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is going over the photos and asking Chance to describe them. #lesliechancetrial
Photos show hotels, her daughters, the city at night. #lesliechancetrial
Chance has a smile on her face as she testifies to the content of the photos. She appears calm, and is speaking clearly and without hesitation. #lesliechancetrial
Continuing to go over the photos. One shows Todd and Leslie Chance dressed as Prohibition-era gangsters. Another shows Todd with Elvis Presley sideburns. #lesliechancetrial
Chance testified she doesn't know if they went to the Hard Rock Cafe in Vegas, but "we ate really good, I know that." #lesliechancetrial
One photo shows Todd Chance standing outside the CSI Exhibit in Vegas. Prosecutors have said she learned some techniques on how to cover her tracks by attending the exhibit. #lesliechancetrial
More pictures are being shown from the exhibit. One of Chance's daughters is in handcuffs in one of them. Other photos show henna tattoos her daughters got in Vegas, and restaurants where the family ate. #lesliechancetrial
A photo shows Sarah Chance holding a rifle at the Bass Shop, where the family stopped on its way home from Vegas. #lesliechancetrial
The daughters took lots of selfies. This trip occurred in June 2013. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is now going to show photos from the Chance family's vacation in Morro Bay in 2013. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett: "Was your Vegas trip planned so that you could learn how to kill your husband and get away with it?"Chance: "No."#lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is going through the More Bay photos and Chance is testifying to their content. There are photos of restaurants, of the ocean, Morro Rock, birds. #lesliechancetrial
Correction: Previous tweet should have said Morro Bay. #lesliechancetrial
The family traveled on a boat. Todd Chance drove the boat. Several photos show Todd and Leslie Chance smiling together. #lesliechancetrial
More Morro Bay photos. A guitar store, a museum that contains antique vehicles and items. More shots of the ocean. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett: "Did you glean anything from your Morro Bay trip on how to kill your husband?"Chance: "No."#lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is now showing photos taken from the Chance family's vacation to San Francisco in 2013. #lesliechancetrial
As with the other two sets of vacation photos, Chance is describing each image. She said the family was on a tour bus that took it to notable places. #lesliechancetrial
"Ah, that's a picture of Todd taking a selfie," Chance said with a laugh of one of the photos. #lesliechancetrial
There are photos of Golden Gate Bridge, Oracle Park, the ocean during a cruise. #lesliechancetrial
One photo shows Todd and Leslie Chance in bed, one of their daughters to the side of them. #lesliechancetrial
Trial has resumed following a 15 minute break with defense attorney Lidgett asking Chance about her family. #lesliechancetrial
Chance said her husband told her she needed to be more familiar with guns so, even though she's scared of guns, she went out shooting with her family on one occasion. It was her husband's idea, she said. #lesliechancetrial
On that day, Chance testified, she was extremely impressed with the gun safety her husband showed the girls. #lesliechancetrial
"I shot the gun," Chance said of that outing. #lesliechancetrial
There have been multiple objections by the prosecution over Chance's lengthy answers regarding going out to shoot guns with her family. The judge has sustained those objections, telling her to answer the specific question posed. #lesliechancetrial
Chance testified her husband went out the night of Aug. 24, 2013, to drive around. He came home with tacos for the family. #lesliechancetrial
Chance testified she asked her husband where his water jug was. He said he left it in the car. She checked the trunk and didn't find it, the jug was in the garage instead. #lesliechancetrial
She then got his cellphone out of the car. #lesliechancetrial
It seems likely these questions are being asked to explain Chance's fingerprints being found on the car. #lesliechancetrial
A sidebar has been called to discuss a photo Lidgett wants to display and to which the prosecution has objected due to lack of foundation. #lesliechancetrial
Sidebar over, Lidgett is showing the photo to the prosecution and Chance, not the jury. #lesliechancetrial
The photo has now been admitted into evidence. It shows a calendar with writing that Chance has identified as made by her, her daughters and her husband on it. #lesliechancetrial
One item shows a Vons delivery scheduled for Aug. 25, 2013, the day Todd Chance was killed. #lesliechancetrial
Chance testified they had plans that night to eat tacos. The Vons order included taco shells. #lesliechancetrial
That morning, Chance testified, she woke up first. Then Todd woke up. She believed he was going to a gun show.#lesliechancetrial
He did not drink coffee that morning like he usually did. Went to the bathroom, got his stuff together, Chance said. #lesliechancetrial
She testified that's the last time she saw her husband. He left the house, she started doing laundry. #lesliechancetrial
The Vons delivery arrived, and she asked her daughters to help put the groceries away, Chance testified. #lesliechancetrial
