LeslieChanceTrial: Live tweets from inside the courtroom, Jan. 13

KGET 17
The trial of Leslie Chance is back in session. She's charged with murder in the 2013 death of her husband. Prosecutors say she killed him after discovering he'd been in contact with an old girlfriend. Defense says she never left home the morning he was killed. #lesliechancetrial— Jason Kotowski (@jkotowskibako) January 13, 2020
The trial of Leslie Chance is back in session. She's charged with murder in the 2013 death of her husband. Prosecutors say she killed him after discovering he'd been in contact with an old girlfriend. Defense says she never left home the morning he was killed. #lesliechancetrial
The prosecution has called Brooke Ramirez, a criminalist at Kern Regional Crime Lab and she works in the DNA unit. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
The prosecution has called Brooke Ramirez, a criminalist at Kern Regional Crime Lab and she works in the DNA unit. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez is describing her education and training. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez is describing her education and training. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez has prepared a PowerPoint presentation to help explain DNA to the jury. She's going through it now. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez has prepared a PowerPoint presentation to help explain DNA to the jury. She's going through it now. #lesliechancetrial
Continuing with her presentation, Ramirez is telling the jury about how the crime lab obtains a DNA sample and tests it. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Continuing with her presentation, Ramirez is telling the jury about how the crime lab obtains a DNA sample and tests it. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez has completed her presentation and prosecutor Art Norris has finished his questioning. Defense attorney Tony Lidgett will cross-examine her next. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez has completed her presentation and prosecutor Art Norris has finished his questioning. Defense attorney Tony Lidgett will cross-examine her next. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett said he had no questions, Ramirez has been excused. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett said he had no questions, Ramirez has been excused. #lesliechancetrial
Carol Williams, a forensic lab technician at Kern Regional Crime Lab, has been called to the stand. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Carol Williams, a forensic lab technician at Kern Regional Crime Lab, has been called to the stand. #lesliechancetrial
Williams is testifying to past mistakes she has made in the lab. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Williams is testifying to past mistakes she has made in the lab. #lesliechancetrial
Williams testified the lab writes people up because it wants to be transparent and make sure errors aren't repeated. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Williams testified the lab writes people up because it wants to be transparent and make sure errors aren't repeated. #lesliechancetrial
Williams examined a blood sample taken from shooting victim Todd Chance to obtain a DNA profile. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Williams examined a blood sample taken from shooting victim Todd Chance to obtain a DNA profile. #lesliechancetrial
She also obtained a DNA profile for Leslie Chance. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
She also obtained a DNA profile for Leslie Chance. #lesliechancetrial
In cross, Lidgett has pointed out District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is the overall boss of the Kern Regional Crime Lab. Williams testified that is true. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
In cross, Lidgett has pointed out District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is the overall boss of the Kern Regional Crime Lab. Williams testified that is true. #lesliechancetrial
This was considered a "rush" case, but this was not a rush job on the part of the lab, Williams testified. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
This was considered a "rush" case, but this was not a rush job on the part of the lab, Williams testified. #lesliechancetrial
The lab conducted its DNA testing in weeks instead of, as is usually the case, several months. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
The lab conducted its DNA testing in weeks instead of, as is usually the case, several months. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett has ended his questioning, prosecutor Norris again questioning Williams. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett has ended his questioning, prosecutor Norris again questioning Williams. #lesliechancetrial
An item could be tested for DNA and return no results, then be tested at a later date and return results due to a different area of the item being tested, Williams said. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
An item could be tested for DNA and return no results, then be tested at a later date and return results due to a different area of the item being tested, Williams said. #lesliechancetrial
She testified it's possible for a person to touch something and not leave enough skin cells or "touch DNA" to create a sample. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
She testified it's possible for a person to touch something and not leave enough skin cells or "touch DNA" to create a sample. #lesliechancetrial
Norris has finished, Lidgett is again questioning Williams. He asked if someone touched an object if it's possible to determine through testing when they touched. Williams said no. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Norris has finished, Lidgett is again questioning Williams. He asked if someone touched an object if it's possible to determine through testing when they touched. Williams said no. #lesliechancetrial
Williams has been excused. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Williams has been excused. #lesliechancetrial
Court is taking a 15 minute break. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Court is taking a 15 minute break. #lesliechancetrial
Back in session, the prosecution has called Javier Perez-Gutierrez, a forensic lab technician with the Kern Regional Crime Lab. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Back in session, the prosecution has called Javier Perez-Gutierrez, a forensic lab technician with the Kern Regional Crime Lab. #lesliechancetrial
Perez-Gutierrez testified he took some cuttings on swabs taken from different pieces of evidence in this case. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Perez-Gutierrez testified he took some cuttings on swabs taken from different pieces of evidence in this case. #lesliechancetrial
Some of those cuttings came from swabs of a payphone. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Some of those cuttings came from swabs of a payphone. #lesliechancetrial
Other cuttings came from swabs from a gun, Perez-Gutierrez said. Still others were from a car. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Other cuttings came from swabs from a gun, Perez-Gutierrez said. Still others were from a car. #lesliechancetrial
Each cutting was placed in a tube and separate envelopes then placed in a secure location in the lab, Perez-Gutierrez testified. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Each cutting was placed in a tube and separate envelopes then placed in a secure location in the lab, Perez-Gutierrez testified. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett has begun his cross by asking how many cuttings Perez-Gutierrez did on this case. 28 is the answer. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett has begun his cross by asking how many cuttings Perez-Gutierrez did on this case. 28 is the answer. #lesliechancetrial
Perez-Gutierrez is going over what dates he did certain cuttings. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Perez-Gutierrez is going over what dates he did certain cuttings. #lesliechancetrial
Court is breaking for lunch. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Court is breaking for lunch. #lesliechancetrial
Court is back in session with Perez-Gutierrez from the crime lab back on the stand. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Court is back in session with Perez-Gutierrez from the crime lab back on the stand. #lesliechancetrial
Perez-Gutierrez has been excused. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Perez-Gutierrez has been excused. #lesliechancetrial
The prosecution had re-called Brooke Ramirez of the crime lab. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
The prosecution had re-called Brooke Ramirez of the crime lab. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez is explaining "touch DNA" to the jury in which DNA is transferred to an item by a person touching it. The amount of time, how a person handles an object and the type of object touched can impact how much DNA is left behind. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez is explaining "touch DNA" to the jury in which DNA is transferred to an item by a person touching it. The amount of time, how a person handles an object and the type of object touched can impact how much DNA is left behind. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez did a comparison between a DNA sample taken from Leslie Chance and DNA swabs from a payphone. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez did a comparison between a DNA sample taken from Leslie Chance and DNA swabs from a payphone. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez tested a swab from the mouthpiece, other areas. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez tested a swab from the mouthpiece, other areas. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez testified there was not enough statistical support to say the DNA of Leslie Chance or Todd Chance was on the mouthpiece. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez testified there was not enough statistical support to say the DNA of Leslie Chance or Todd Chance was on the mouthpiece. #lesliechancetrial
A DNA profile was not obtained from the phone. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
A DNA profile was not obtained from the phone. #lesliechancetrial
There was insufficient DNA on the gun recovered in this case to obtain a DNA sample. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
There was insufficient DNA on the gun recovered in this case to obtain a DNA sample. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez is testifying to areas inside Todd Chance's Ford Mustang that were tested. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez is testifying to areas inside Todd Chance's Ford Mustang that were tested. #lesliechancetrial
There are parts of the vehicle to which Todd Chance's and Leslie Chance's DNA could not be excluded, Ramirez testified. This doesn't seem surprising as it's known both of them had traveled in that car. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
There are parts of the vehicle to which Todd Chance's and Leslie Chance's DNA could not be excluded, Ramirez testified. This doesn't seem surprising as it's known both of them had traveled in that car. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez is continuing to testify to results from DNA testing done on the car. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez is continuing to testify to results from DNA testing done on the car. #lesliechancetrial
There was no evidentiary support for a third DNA contributor in the Mustang, Ramirez testified. Just Todd and Leslie Chance.— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
There was no evidentiary support for a third DNA contributor in the Mustang, Ramirez testified. Just Todd and Leslie Chance.
On cross Lidgett is asking about mistakes such as "sample switches" that can occur in the crime lab. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
On cross Lidgett is asking about mistakes such as "sample switches" that can occur in the crime lab. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is asking Ramirez why some of her answers differed from that of another crime lab technician who has testified. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett is asking Ramirez why some of her answers differed from that of another crime lab technician who has testified. #lesliechancetrial
In one instance, Ramirez said she didn't know why. In another, she mentioned articles she's read regard DNA. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
In one instance, Ramirez said she didn't know why. In another, she mentioned articles she's read regard DNA. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez, under cross, has testified the system she used couldn't make a determination on Leslie or Todd Chance regarding a swab taken from the car's gearshift. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez, under cross, has testified the system she used couldn't make a determination on Leslie or Todd Chance regarding a swab taken from the car's gearshift. #lesliechancetrial
A mixture of two contributors was found on the brake lever and Todd Chance could not be excluded. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
A mixture of two contributors was found on the brake lever and Todd Chance could not be excluded. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is going over allele markers identified through testing that Ramirez agreed Leslie Chance could not have left. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett is going over allele markers identified through testing that Ramirez agreed Leslie Chance could not have left. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez testified she doesn't know what the Chance's daughters' DNA profiles are. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez testified she doesn't know what the Chance's daughters' DNA profiles are. #lesliechancetrial
The judge has called a 15 minute break. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
The judge has called a 15 minute break. #lesliechancetrial
Testimony is continuing with Ramirez from the crime lab still on the stand. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Testimony is continuing with Ramirez from the crime lab still on the stand. #lesliechancetrial
"How come the bullets weren't tested?" defense attorney Lidgett asked."I don't know," Ramirez said.#lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
"How come the bullets weren't tested?" defense attorney Lidgett asked."I don't know," Ramirez said.#lesliechancetrial
Ramirez testified she doesn't know why she wasn't given DNA samples of the Chance daughters to test against samples found in the Ford Mustang. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez testified she doesn't know why she wasn't given DNA samples of the Chance daughters to test against samples found in the Ford Mustang. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is attempting to show through his questioning of Ramirez that a third party — not Todd or Leslie Chance — could have left DNA in the vehicle. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett is attempting to show through his questioning of Ramirez that a third party — not Todd or Leslie Chance — could have left DNA in the vehicle. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is asking Ramirez about swabs done on the payphone. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett is asking Ramirez about swabs done on the payphone. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett has finished his cross, prosecutor Norris is again questioning Ramirez. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett has finished his cross, prosecutor Norris is again questioning Ramirez. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez testified that only alleles that reach a certain analytical threshold are counted in the DNA testing. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez testified that only alleles that reach a certain analytical threshold are counted in the DNA testing. #lesliechancetrial
"I think largely the samples show there were only two contributors in that vehicle," Ramirez testified. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
"I think largely the samples show there were only two contributors in that vehicle," Ramirez testified. #lesliechancetrial
Norris has finished, Lidgett requestioning Ramirez. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Norris has finished, Lidgett requestioning Ramirez. #lesliechancetrial
Following a few quick questions regarding potential DNA contributors, Lidgett said he has nothing further. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Following a few quick questions regarding potential DNA contributors, Lidgett said he has nothing further. #lesliechancetrial
Norris now questioning Ramirez again. She said she doesn't see evidence of samples showing more than two contributors taken from the car. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Norris now questioning Ramirez again. She said she doesn't see evidence of samples showing more than two contributors taken from the car. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett: "There are only two times where Leslie Chance cannot be excluded from the car, is that right?"Ramirez: "Yes."— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Lidgett: "There are only two times where Leslie Chance cannot be excluded from the car, is that right?"Ramirez: "Yes."
Ramirez testified she cannot exclude the Chance children from any of the samples. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez testified she cannot exclude the Chance children from any of the samples. #lesliechancetrial
Ramirez has been excused. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
Ramirez has been excused. #lesliechancetrial
The prosecution has called Nicole Townsend to the stand. She's a latent print examiner with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 13, 2020
The prosecution has called Nicole Townsend to the stand. She's a latent print examiner with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. #lesliechancetrial
On Sept. 11, 2013, Townsend obtained fingerprints from Leslie Chance. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
On Sept. 11, 2013, Townsend obtained fingerprints from Leslie Chance. #lesliechancetrial
She took them to the sheriff's office and used them as a known sample to compare them with prints taken from the crime scene. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
She took them to the sheriff's office and used them as a known sample to compare them with prints taken from the crime scene. #lesliechancetrial
Norris has finished, Lidgett now questioning Townsend. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
Norris has finished, Lidgett now questioning Townsend. #lesliechancetrial
Townsend testified she identified Leslie Chance's prints and the prints of a man named Julio Enriquez (spelling of last name unclear) from latent prints. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
Townsend testified she identified Leslie Chance's prints and the prints of a man named Julio Enriquez (spelling of last name unclear) from latent prints. #lesliechancetrial
Chance's prints were not found at the Walmart on Panama Lane. Areas of that Walmart were tested for prints a week after the killing. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
Chance's prints were not found at the Walmart on Panama Lane. Areas of that Walmart were tested for prints a week after the killing. #lesliechancetrial
Evidence technician Jackie Moore has been re-called to the stand. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
Evidence technician Jackie Moore has been re-called to the stand. #lesliechancetrial
Moore obtained latent prints in this case. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
Moore obtained latent prints in this case. #lesliechancetrial
She dusted Todd Chance's Mustang for prints. The car was clean, undamaged. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
She dusted Todd Chance's Mustang for prints. The car was clean, undamaged. #lesliechancetrial
She was able to find one print on the car, on the exterior of the driver's door. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
She was able to find one print on the car, on the exterior of the driver's door. #lesliechancetrial
The one fingerprint found was compared to Leslie Chance's prints. The print on the car matched the left middle finger of Leslie Chance. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
The one fingerprint found was compared to Leslie Chance's prints. The print on the car matched the left middle finger of Leslie Chance. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett is now questioning Moore. She's using a laser pointer to show where the fingerprint was found. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
Lidgett is now questioning Moore. She's using a laser pointer to show where the fingerprint was found. #lesliechancetrial
Lidgett asked if Leslie Chance was retrieving items from the car the night before the killing, could she have made the print then? Yes, Moore said. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
Lidgett asked if Leslie Chance was retrieving items from the car the night before the killing, could she have made the print then? Yes, Moore said. #lesliechancetrial
The prosecution has rested its case. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
The prosecution has rested its case. #lesliechancetrial
The trial will resume at 9:30 Tuesday morning. #lesliechancetrial— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) January 14, 2020
The trial will resume at 9:30 Tuesday morning. #lesliechancetrial