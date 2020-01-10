LeslieChanceTrial: Live tweets from inside the courtroom, Jan. 10

KGET 17
The trial is about to resume. It will likely end early today, judge Charles R. Brehmer said.
The judge just told the jury that KCSO detectives failed to disclose they met with and interviewed four people for this case on Sept. 3, 2013.
Lead Detective Kavin Brewer recorded this interview but never provided it to the DA's office or any defense attorney that has represented Leslie Chance.
On Wednesday, Bryan James, one of the men detectives interviewed, contacted Chance's attorney Tony Lidgett after reading on Twitter detectives had failed to disclose other evidence in the case.
If James hadn't contacted Lidgett, judge Brehmer told the jury, no one would have known of its existence.
KCSO changed databases on Feb. 17 and cannot find the report that was made of the interview despite no other information being lost due to the database change, Brehmer told the jury.
A recording of the interview, however, has been located and is being played for the jury now. Also, James, one of the four people interviewed, has been called to the stand. He testified he did not recognize Chance on the surveillance footage that was played for him in 2013.
The judge told the jury it may consider what effect, if any, detective Brewer's failure to disclose this information has had on the case.
This is the second time this week the judge has told the jury sheriff's detectives failed to disclose information in this case. In both instances, it involved interviews with people who said they didn't recognize Chance on surveillance footage.
That surveillance footage is key to the case as the prosecution has argued it shows Chance making her way back home after shooting her husband Aug. 25, 2013. The defense has argued Chance never left her home that morning and is not the killer.
Failure to inform the defense of people who could not identify her in the footage would clearly work against the defense.
James, who is answering questions as defense attorney Lidgett pauses the recording, testified sheriff's detectives from the start of the interview implied it was Chance in the footage.
The recording continues to play. It lasts about an hour, the judge said.
James testified he doesn't believe Chance is capable of murder. He's her brother, and doesn't believe she killed Todd Chance.
Lidgett is letting the recording continue to play as the jury reads along with a transcript of the interview. It's audio only, no video.
Detectives in the interview talk about phone calls Chance made from jail after her first arrest in 2013. In one call, they say, Chance said she'd known for months Todd Chance was having an affair.
The recording is over.
Court is in recess for 15 minutes.
Court is about to resume.
Bryan James, Chance's brother, remains on the witness stand.
Defense attorney Lidgett is about to show James surveillance footage seized in the case.
"Do you recognize who that person is?" Lidgett asked James of a person in the footage."I do not," James said.Lidgett is playing more surveillance footage the prosecution has argued shows Chance.
After each video plays, James has testified he does not recognize the person.
James testified he doesn't recognize anyone in any of the videos.
Court is in recess for lunch.
Court is back in session. Prosecutor Art Norris has begun cross-examining Bryan James, the brother of Leslie Chance.
"Would it be fair to say you love your sister?" Norris asked."Yes," James said.
James testified he was just hoping it wasn't her before detectives showed him the videos. He said he'd be happy if the quality of the videos was better and he could say definitively it wasn't her. As it is, he can't say one way or the other.
James testified he would have told law enforcement if he recognized his sister in the footage.
James has been excused. Lidgett has called Detective Kavin Brewer to the stand.
Brewer testified he did not do a report on interviews with two witnesses in 2013. It came to light this week he failed to disclose those interviews to attorneys.
The judge gave you an order to find out what is missing in this case, Lidgett told Brewer.
Brewer agreed that was true.
Yet now there is another interview with other people that weren't turned over, Lidgett said. Brewer agreed.
Of that interview, three of the four people could not identify Chance in the surveillance footage.
Brewer, the lead investigator, testified he never listened to the phone calls Chance made from jail. Defense attorney Lidgett said he has those interviews, asked if Brewer would like to listen to them now. A sidebar has been called.