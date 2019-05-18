Lengthwise brew raises money for Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society

Lengthwise and the Bakersfield City Firefighters historical society have teamed up to raise money toward building a fire department history museum.

The brewery’s new blonde ale “The Deuce and a Half” is named after a hose used by firefighters.

Part of the money from the beer will go to the historical society.

Lengthwise is having a release party for the beer Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at its brewery at 7700 District Boulevard.

You can get a pint of the brew for about $6 at any Lengthwise location.