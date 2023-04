BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Central Valley Worker’s Center (CVWC) will kick off their “Lending a Hand” initiative by hosting a food drive to provide assistance to the local homeless community.

According to a release by organizers, the initiative plans to hand out several care packages and meals during the food drive.

The Lending a Hand food drive will take place April 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at Jastro Park located at 2900 Truxtun Ave.