BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Legendary singer-songwriter Don Felder is set to play the Fox Theater on May 15 with special guest Dave Mason.

Felder is a 1998 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for his work with the Eagles. He spent 27 years with the rock-and-roll band, which happens to hold the title of top-selling album of all time with 38 million copies of “Their Greatest Hits” sold. He also co-wrote some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love.”

His guest, Dave Mason, was a member of the band Traffic until 1969, when he decided to pursue a solo career in the U.S. He has three gold and one platinum album. He has also performed on, or contributed to, albums such as The Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet, George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Paul McCartney and Wings’ Venus and Mars, and Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland. His past collaborators include Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jackson.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and range from $45 to $105. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.