BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Legendary 80’s music from the band, Jane’s Addiction returns to Bakersfield for one night in March.

The rock band is regarded as one of the most influential acts in alternative music. Jane’s Addiction will be performing at Mechanics Bank Arena as the first stop of their tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut album “Nothing’s Shocking.”

Over the years, Jane’s Addiction has built a committed fan base due to its high-octane live shows. Fan-favorite guitarist Dave Navarro has long been struggling with symptoms of COVID-19 and is not going to be a part of the tour.

The show will take place at 8 p.m. at Mechanics Bank and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.