A great sign that you've had an excellent career is when 59 years in the industry just isn't enough for the community that you worked in.

When students entered Bob Zeimet’s classroom– there’s a great chance that their parents have already had him before. A rare case within the industry– but not in Mr. Zeimet’s class.

And after 59 years of changing several generations of lives, he is retiring.

Things looked a bit different when he started. From paper airplanes being thrown, to now technologies like Zoom being the “norm”, there have been breakthrough technologies that have been seen since then.

“The copy machine was a ditto machine and that was it. And then I think the second year they got that photocopier, which is really a big improvement, you know, And of course I end up at Garces and they all had iPads…..and then the cell phone came in there somewhere,” Zeimet said.

A local legend, raising several generations of children around Kern County.

“I run into people who go: ‘Oh, you’re Mr. Zeimet’s daughter. I had your dad in 1972.’ And then I still have friends that will tell me your dad, he was my kid’s teacher,” Angela Lockard, Bob Zeimet’s daughter said.

“I’ve got friends that are ten, 15 years older than I am that had my dad early in his career,” according to Zeimet’s son, Brad.

His message for other teachers wanting to follow within his footsteps? Treat your students like people.

“It’s more important how you treat students than what you teach students. They’re going to remember how they were treated and they’re going to remember, you know, what you did or didn’t do for them more,” Zeimet said.

A legacy that has made others follow his example.

“Within our family tree, my dad’s influence is that I became a teacher, my youngest sister became a teacher. My sister in law is a teacher. My mom became a teacher. We all have a legacy of education within the community, ” Lockard proudly explained.

The community will still be able to see him through his next race in October.

Throughout the years, the community has seen Mr. Zeimet through a handful of different races that he has conquered throughout his 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. He will now be tackling this race at 82.