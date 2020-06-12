Legal troubles facing 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez soon could be thing of the past

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The legal troubles facing 5th district Supervisor Leticia Perez soon could be coming to an end.

Nearly two years ago, the Kern County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit under then-District Attorney Lisa Green charged Perez with two conflict of interest misdemeanors. The charges came after Perez cast the lone vote against a motion banning commercial cannabis in October 2017. If found guilty of the charges, Perez could have faced a year in jail.

But now, such a penalty could be avoided if Perez follows through with the terms of a January settlement between Perez and the D.A.’s office.

Under the agreement, Perez will need to pay $30,000 in penalties to local charity organizations focusing on homeless abatement and/or drug rehabilitation. Perez’s attorney H.A. Sala said Perez planned to pay that sum to the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The payment aims to counteract financial payments given to Perez’s husband, Fernando Jara, for his work promoting the cannabis industry prior to Perez’s participation in a 2017 vote involving a cannabis ordinance.

Perez also needs to complete an ethics course conducted by the California Institute for Local Government as well as amend previously filed financial disclosure forms covering 2016 and 2017 to reflect income Perez and Jara received from the cannabis industry during those years.

If the supervisor completes these actions within a year and can provide proof of their completion, the DA’s Office said it will dismiss its case against Perez. If the actions aren’t completed in time, the office said it will move forward with a criminal trial. The DA’s Office said it will consider dismissal of the case in as early as six months from the settlement announcement if proof can be shown that all of the actions have been completed.

During an off-camera conversation Friday with 17’s Eytan Wallace, Sala said his client is well on her way to completing the terms of the deal, and may complete all of the terms by as soon as next month.

As part of the deal, Perez also will need to pay a $4,000 fine to the Fair Political Practices Commission, but the FPPC has not yet officially voted to approve levying the fine. The body is expected to vote on the matter next week.

Perez’s legal team is expected to meet with the D.A.’s office once Perez completes the terms of the deal. Once both sides agree Perez completed the deal, the D.A.’s office will drop all of the charges, per the agreement.