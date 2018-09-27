Left Brain & Right Brain, a new STEAM program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new way to engage students into the STEAM program will be held on Saturday.

Emerson Middle School is hosting the Links' Leadership STEAM academy.

'Left Brain & Right Brain' is an award-winning program that is free to all students in Kern County.

It's designed to create awareness about STEAM careers and improve students' academic performance using a culturally enriched curriculum.

"We want to increase college awareness, often times students don't understand that careers that deal with math and technology are still opened to them," said Odella Johnson, the co-chair of Service to Youth.

It's Saturday, from 9 a.m. until noon at Emerson Middle School, 804 4th St.