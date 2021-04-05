Learning loss caused by virtual learning could take two to three years to regain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Studies have shown education was one of the most dramatically hit sectors by COVID-19. School quickly transitioned leaving students to not only have to learn their regular education plans but also how to navigate school virtually.

Since the start of the pandemic student’s learning curve has been a topic of concern. Recent studies show some students have fallen behind.

“It’s been an interesting year for everyone to say the least,” those are the words of the local owner of Sylvan Learning, Delia Navarro.

Interesting is one of the more positive ways people have chosen to describe the past year in education. Navarro has seen firsthand the effects the pandemic has had on learning, she calls the effects the COVID Slide.

“Research is showing students are now three months behind, and I know that may not seem like a lot but considering the pace of a normal classroom that equates to about two to three years before students are going to catch up,” Navarro said.

Typically, a student’s education suffers from summer learning loss but because of the disruptions brought on by COVID-19 last year, the learning loss could impact fundamental lessons needed for the next grade.

“Chances are if they were struggling before covid then they’ve only suffered a greater learning loss during this time, the educational skill gaps have likely grown during that time,” said Navarro.

“Part of the way that we are able to identify what our student’s needs are is with our Sylvan Insight Assessment and our Sylvan Insight Assessment allows us to pinpoint and identify the exact skills that a student needs and it’s also such a great tool in customizing that program and again back to identifying if a student is really behind or are they just 2020 behind or covid slide affected,” said Navarro.

Some ways Sylvan suggests parents can help keep their students on track are reading with kids 20 minutes each day, creating educational games and flashcards, and creating learning experiences from everyday tasks like baking and cooking.