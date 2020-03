Country music singer Leann Rimes is coming to Bakersfield later this spring.

Rimes will perform on May 14 at 8 p.m. at the Fox Theater, 2001 H St. Rimes is a multi-platinum selling artist and award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 44 million records across the world.

Ticket prices start at $45 and go up to $69. Tickets will go on sale on March 16 at https://bit.ly/38nYPS3.