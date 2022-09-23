Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The League of Women Voters of Kern County and the Kern County Beale Memorial Library invite the community to attend a voter information event on Oct. 4.

A video slide presentation and discussion will review each proposition that will be on the November 8. ballot, according to the League of Women Voters of Kern.

The detailed information session will be held at the El Tejon Room, on the second floor, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. at 2:30 p.m., according to a release.

The Beale Memorial Library is located at 701 Truxtun Avenue, in Bakersfield.

For additional information and attendance, please call the League Line at 661-634-3773.