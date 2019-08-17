League of Dreams receives $10,000 donation

You can say Bakersfield West Rotary hit one out of the park in making a $10,000 donation to non-profit League of Dreams.

League of Dreams was founded to give children with special needs a chance to pariticpate in organized sports.

“$10,000 can go a long way,” League of Dreams executive director Jessica Matthews said.

The money donated by Bakersfield West Rotary was part of the proceeds from their annual Cioppino Feed in March.

“We provide programs for athletes that typically wouldn’t have a chance to play sports. The opportunity to be on a team, to wear a uniform, to get a trophy at the end of the season and just to be like any other traditional sports league.”

For more information on upcoming sports activities or to volunteer visit the League of Dreams website.