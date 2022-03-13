Sports for children help teach many important skills while also giving them some fun.

Kids with disabilities aren’t excluded but instead the center of a group called the League of Dreams.

The League of Dreams celebrates its 15 years of adaptive sports for its athletes with disabilities. The opening ceremony for athletes in baseball gave kids the chance to throw their first pitches in celebration of the season schedules and games going back to normal.

Dozens of families came out to celebrate the opening ceremony for the League of Dreams. The league coming back to a regular schedule and season after two years because of the pandemic.

“The League of Dreams is a sports league for kids with disabilities ages 5 through 22,” Jessica Mathews the executive director for the League of Dreams said. “We offer sports programs for athletes that typically wouldn’t have the opportunity to play sports.”

The league offers sports and activities like fencing, dancing, and gymnastics.

Some parents said when they first joined they weren’t sure if it was going to work but after seeing their kids and themselves be accepted into the community, they don’t ever want to leave.

“You kind of feel cornered and like you’re not like everyone else when you have children with disabilities and special needs,” Ashleigh Holloway a parent said. “Once you get out here with people who understand what you’re going through it’s not just for the kids it’s for the parents and caregivers also. It’s a very big impact.”

The league announced they are working to make a branch in Idaho.

But for parents locally, many of the families said to those watching at home to give the league a chance.

“Just come watch the kids participate in something they didn’t know was possible,” Holloway said. “They may not feel like they belong but out here they do.”

Games will start next Sunday, March 20 through May 15 at Fruitvale Norris Park.