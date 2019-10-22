League of Dreams honors athlete who died unexpectedly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The League of Dreams is celebrating the life of one its athletes.

League of Dreams athlete Daniel Delgado died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the organization held a balloon release in honor of Daniel.

Green was his favorite color, so all the balloons released were all shades of green.

Basketball games that day began with a ceremony involving Daniel’s family at half court.

A celebration of life for Daniel is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of Nazarene located at 2801 Hughes Lane.

