League of Dreams, Brooklyn’s BBQ team up to deliver food to families of disabled children unable to leave home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The League of Dreams, a local nonprofit serving disabled children, has partnered with Brooklyn’s BBQ to provide food deliveries for families of disabled children who might not be able to leave their residence due to the coronavirus

League of Dreams Executive Director Jessica Mathews said the health condition of many of the league’s athletes is very fragile and going into public places could compromise their health. The organization recently postponed the start of baseball season and a new gymnastics program to encourage social distancing.

Matthews said Brooklyn’s has been a longtime supporter of League of Dreams and offered to help families who might not be able to easily obtain food supplies by reducing their prices for family packages and offering delivery.

Any family in need of prepared food can place an order for delivery or pick-up food at Brooklyn’s, located at 3015 Calloway Drive. Food can be eaten immediately or be frozen for later use.

Brooklyn’s $50 family packs serve a meal for six people, which includes ribs, chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and coleslaw. Food will be delivered free of charge to families in the Greater Bakersfield area by restaurant staff and League of Dreams volunteers.

There is no limit on the number of family packs available and this offer will continue as long as food product is available and the pandemic has not been contained, the League said.

In addition, other cooked food products are available, such as whole chickens, brisket, pork and deep pit, which can be frozen. Brooklyn’s Owner John Steeber says he will also extend this same offer to all area senior citizens who have decided to self-isolate, as recommended by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Orders should be placed one day in advance by calling 661-829-7427. In emergency situations, the League said it may be possible to accommodate same-day orders. Orders must be paid for at the time of order using a credit card.

No-contact deliveries will be made by leaving food orders on doorsteps and notifying recipients the food has been dropped off, according to the League.