League of Dreams baseball teams close out season with Mother’s Day game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 200 athletes showed up Sunday afternoon for the last game of the season in Northwest Bakersfield.

The League of Dreams baseball teams went head to head for the last time at Fruitvale Norris Park.

League of Dreams is a non-profit athletics league which allows people with disabilities to compete in different sports such as basketball, bowling and baseball.

And, all the kids went home with trophies.

The League’s bowling season will start on June 2.

For more information, visit League of Dreams.
 

