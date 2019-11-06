Layoffs temporarily halted at Taft Correctional Institution

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Planned layoffs at the Taft Correctional Institution this year have been temporarily halted, according to Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy said in a press conference at the prison on Wednesday that the Bureau of Prisons will not be moving forward with layoffs of more than 300 employees that were planned to begin on Nov. 23. The layoffs have been halted through at least the end of the year.

The news comes after the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week that the Bureau of Prisons is also halting the transfer of prisoners through the end of the year.

The reason for both actions is so a study can be conducted on whether repairs can be made at the prison while it remains operational. The study is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

The closure of the prison has been scheduled for Jan. 31.