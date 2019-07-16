LAX Closing Lanes for New Construction

The installation of a new Los Angeles Department of Water and Power duct bank for the United Airlines East Aircraft Maintenance Hangar project will require overnight lane closures starting Monday night on Century Boulevard between Airport Boulevard and Avion Drive, east of LAX, according to airport officials.

The work begins at 10 p.m. Monday and ends at 6 a.m. daily through Friday morning for the eastbound portion, and runs 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the westbound lane. Beginning next week, work will be performed five nights a week, Sundays through Thursdays.

The project is scheduled to continue until Sept. 30.