Lawsuits filed against Diocese of Fresno under new Child Victims Act

(KGET) — Two lawsuits regarding former Bakersfield priests have been filed against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno under a new law that allows childhood sexual abuse victims to seek damages within a much larger time frame.

One of the suits does not identify the priest by name but says he worked at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bakersfield. A representative of the Sacramento-based Law Offices of Joseph C. George said the priest will be named in an amended complaint.

The suit goes into detail regarding the alleged abuse by the priest. It also mentions the history of sexual abuse allegations in the Catholic Church as a whole and the many resulting criminal and civil cases.

“Sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy and religious leaders became publicly known in the mid-1980s as a result of media coverage of a case in Lafayette, La.,” the suit says.

“Since that time, the media has continued to expose cases of clergy sexual abuse throughout the United States,” it says. “In spite of these revelations, as well as the many criminal and civil litigations the Church has been involved in as a result of clergy sexual abuse of minors, the bishops and other Church leaders continue to pursue a policy of secrecy.”

The diocese did not respond to phone calls left Thursday for comment.

The other suit names another priest who worked in Bakersfield, but KGET 17 is withholding his name as contact information for him could not immediately be found.

Under the Child Victims Act, signed into law in October by Gov. Gavin Newsom, victims can file suit until age 40 or within five years from discovering “psychological injury or illness” occurring after the age of 18 was a result of childhood sexual abuse, whichever comes later.

Previously, the law stated a suit must be filed by age 26 or within three years of discovering ailments resulting from abuse.