UPDATE: Attorney says ‘predator’ Craig Harrison sexually assaulted 2 minors, one at Bakersfield church

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys have filed lawsuits alleging former priest Craig Harrison sexually assaulted two minors, one at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bakersfield.

One suit says Harrison sexually assaulted a 13-year-old at St. Francis in about 1990, according to attorney Jeff Anderson. He said at a press conference Wednesday in Fresno that Harrison lured the teen into the rectory and “violated him repeatedly.”

“It was by virtue of (Harrison’s) position as a priest of defendants that he met and groomed plaintiff, established trust with plaintiff, and manipulated that trust in order to sexually assault and abuse plaintiff,” the suit says.

The other suit alleges Harrison sexually assaulted a teen over a three-year period in Firebaugh, beginning when the boy was 15.

“While performing his duties as a priest, and for the purpose of furthering the duties required in that role, (Harrison) befriended plaintiff and gained plaintiff’s trust and confidence as a spiritual guide, authority figure, and trustworthy mentor,” that suit says.

Anderson said he’s aware Harrison has been a very public pastor who has been in the diocese for years and is beloved and trusted by many.

But he’s also a predator, Anderson said.

Harrison has maintained he never engaged in any wrongdoing. He resigned from the priesthood earlier this year after he said it became apparent the diocese had no interest in helping him and wouldn’t allow him to perform the functions of a priest.

Both lawsuits were filed in Alameda County Superior Court. They name the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno among the defendants, saying the diocese “knew or had reason to know” Harrison had engaged in sexual misconduct and ignored or concealed it from others.

The suits allege negligence and negligent supervision of minors on the part of the diocese.

“Defendants failed to provide reasonable supervisions of (Harrison), failed to use reasonable care in investigating (Harrison), and failed to provide adequate warning to plaintiff and others of (Harrison’s) dangerous propensities and unfitness,” according to the suits. “Defendants further failed to take reasonable measures to prevent the childhood sexual assault, molestation and harassment of minor children, including plaintiff.”

Kyle J. Humphrey, one of a group of attorneys representing Harrison, said the allegations are false and he suspected from the beginning the accusations that surfaced against Harrison two years ago were merely the precursor to a lawsuit.

“We said from the beginning that this was always, ultimately, about money,” Humphrey said in a news release.

Anderson, who filed the suits along with Sacramento-based attorney Joseph George Jr., said the alleged victims are now in their 40s or 50s and have suffered for decades. While the criminal statute of limitations has expired, he said state law allows them to file suit identifying Harrison as the offender and take action against the diocese, bishop and the parishes where the alleged offenses occurred.

During the press conference, Anderson called on Fresno Bishop Joseph V. Brennan to release the list of accused priests that the diocese two years ago said it was compiling and would be made public.

“And so we’re here today not just to announce the filing of these two lawsuits against Monsignor Harrison, we’re here to implore Bishop Brennan to release his list,” Anderson said. “To release the list that we know he has, that he has chosen to keep secret as his predecessors before him, and is the list of the priests that he knows have been, in their view and in the diocese’ view, credibly accused of childhood sexual abuse.”

Diocese spokeswoman Cheryl Sarkisian said in an email the list will be released once complete, “which should be soon.” She said it will be published to the diocese website.

Harrison was the subject of criminal investigations in three counties. Authorities in Bakersfield, Fresno and Merced declined to file criminal charges due to the statute of limitations having expired or insufficient evidence.

Fresno prosecutors said last year the allegations against Harrison “appear credible,” but occurred in the 1990s and weren’t reported until decades later.

The Bakersfield Police Department said Harrison would not face charges due to insufficient evidence. Merced authorities said the accusations in their jurisdiction stemmed from alleged offenses in the 1980s and the statute of limitations had expired.