BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Kern County and PG&E in connection with an explosion last year that killed a man at a Bakersfield apartment complex.

The children of 66-year-old Cleveland Amos filed the suit earlier this year and a hearing is set for May 5. It alleges PG&E failed to properly maintain a gas pipeline, resulting in the June 30 blast that destroyed a wall of Amos’ apartment and flung him onto the street.

Amos suffered third-degree burns “all over his body” and died July 2, according to the suit. It says only 10% of his skin was left intact.

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern runs the 55-unit complex for homeless veterans and low-income households at 20th and V streets. The suit says PG&E and the county had a duty to make sure the complex was kept in a safe condition and to “inspect for and warn” against any dangers.

“Amos never received warning or notice of a gas leak in the building prior to the incident,” according to the suit. “He later died at Memorial Hospital as a proximate and direct cause of the Defendant’s negligent conduct.” The suit seeks damages in an amount to be proven at trial.