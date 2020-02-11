Lawsuit filed in death of pregnant woman set for trial in April 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed in the death of a pregnant woman has been scheduled for trial in April of next year, according to court documents.

A hearing Monday regarding the suit filed against Mercy Hospital and two doctors in connection with the death last year of 23-year-old Demi Ruben Dominguez resulted in a trial date set for April 5, 2021.

Dr. Arthur M. Park, one of the defendants, treated Dominguez on April 15 at Mercy for swelling and elevated blood pressure.

It’s unclear from medical records exactly how Park treated Dominguez, but she was released the next day with instructions to take medication and monitor her blood pressure at home, according to the suit.

She visited another doctor, Hans C. Yu, on April 17. Yu is also included in the lawsuit.

On April 19, Dominguez was brought back to Mercy after being found unresponsive at home. She died after the boy was delivered, and the baby died later the same day.

The suit says the doctors were negligent in that they failed to do the following: timely or appropriately evaluate the seriousness of Dominguez’s condition; order appropriate studies to properly diagnose and treat her; timely administer appropriate medications to her; schedule appropriate followup care for her; and otherwise treat the condition of Dominguez and her son in an appropriate manner.