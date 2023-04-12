BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Bakersfield in relation to a deadly crash involving police on South Vineland Road in the early morning hours of Jan. 19.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two people who were traveling in a vehicle that collided with a Bakersfield police cruiser. The driver of the vehicle, Mario Lares, died of his injuries in the crash. Ana Hernandez was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered severe injuries.

Daniel Rodriguez represents both the Lares and Hernandez families and filed the lawsuit on their behalf Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges Officer Ricardo Robles was driving the police cruiser and acted with negligence at the time of the crash just before 2:30 a.m. south of Bakersfield. Officer Travione Cobbins was the other officer in the police cruiser with Robles.

Robles is alleged to have been driving without lights and sirens and at high speeds southbound on South Vineland Road before colliding into Lares’ and Hernandez’s vehicle resulting in Lares’ death. It is believed the officers were responding to a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.

The Bakersfield Police Department is also accused of negligently training Robles and other officers responding to pursuits and other emergency calls.

Neither the Bakersfield Police Department nor the California Highway Patrol have released further details of the crash and a status of the ongoing investigation. The police department has not said which officer was driving at the time.

Nearly twelve weeks have passed since the collision and no charges against the officers have been filed in connection to the crash.