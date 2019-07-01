Lawsuit filed against business that allegedly failed to deliver or provide refunds for custom-built vehicle parts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s office has filed a lawsuit against a local business it says has defrauded customers who ordered custom-built parts for vehicles then failed to deliver the parts or refund their money.

The suit, filed June 21 against CALMINI Products Inc. and California Mini Truck Inc., is seeking restitution for customers, plus civil penalties.

For most orders, the suit says, the businesses required upfront payment. Most orders were for several hundred dollars and often exceeded $1,000.

Steven D. Kramer, owner and chief executive officer of CALMINI and Cal Mini Truck, said Monday morning he was unaware of the suit. Also named in the suit is Justin Michael Reed, who acted as sales manager for both businesses.

The suit alleges Reed “personally participated in the conduct alleged herein, including lying to customers who inquired about the status of their order and refund. In performing these acts, Reed, as well as Kramer, personally participated in, and aided and abetted, the business’s unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent business acts and practices, and the business’s false and misleading advertising.”

A court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.