Lawsuit alleging excessive force filed against city of Bakersfield in shooting that left carjacking suspect paralyzed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit alleging excessive force and battery has been filed against the city of Bakersfield in connection with a February shooting by two police officers that resulted in a man suffering injuries leaving him paralyzed.

Filed Monday in federal court, the suit says Detectives Ryan McWilliams and Isaac Aleman were on a stakeout Feb. 11 in the 2600 block of Kentucky Street looking for a man and woman suspected of being involved in a carjacking earlier that day.

The suspects, Anthony Markis Ramirez and Marinah Renae Segura, were seen getting into a gray Mustang.

The detectives then, according to the suit, blocked the car with an unmarked Toyota, rushed toward the Mustang and, “without cause or justification, proceeded from three feet away to discharge nearly 15 rounds” into the car.

Ramirez suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is paralyzed from the armpits down, according to the suit. Segura was not hit by gunfire, but, like Ramirez, continues to suffer fear, emotional distress and anxiety as a result of the shooting, the suit says.

The two are represented by Oakland-based attorney John L. Burris. He said in the suit “the actions and omissions of each defendant were conscience-shocking, reckless, deliberately indifferent to plaintiffs’ rights, negligent, and objectively unreasonable.”

The suit also alleges the Bakersfield Police Department inadequately trains, supervises and disciplines its officers and has “grossly inadequate” procedures for reporting and investigating officer misconduct.

A press conference regarding the suit is expected to be held this week.

Ramirez and Segura, both 23, are charged with multiple felonies in connection with the carjacking and are due in court Friday. They remain in custody at the Kern County jail.

The mustang was confirmed stolen.

KGET has reached out to the city attorney’s office for comment.