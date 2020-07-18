Lawmakers react to death of Rep. John Lewis

(KGET/AP) — John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.
Lawmakers have issued statements on the death of the civil rights icon.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy:
“John Lewis was an extraordinary man—a patriot in the truest sense. And he was my friend.Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield)
One of the greatest honors of my life was to join him for multiple trips to Selma to march across the bridge. His life and legacy as a congressman and civil rights icon will endure.”
McCarthy tweeted a photo of him and Lewis at a march at the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
Rep: TJ Cox:
It was an honor & pleasure to call John Lewis a friend & colleague. Congress is filled with loud voices, but when he spoke, people would go silent & listen. We can & we must continue his fight for justice & equality. May God bless his soul. He will be missed but never forgotten.Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno)
Gov. Gavin Newsom:
“We are a greater nation today because a young man in Alabama decided to devote his life to making “good trouble.” On the front lines of America’s struggle for justice, a young John Lewis literally shed some blood for the rights that we hold dear, daring to make real our nation’s founding promise. In his eight decades on earth, including distinguished service in the halls of Congress, he was a living, breathing reminder that all of us have the capacity to be a force for good. Congressman Lewis’s legacy continues in our unceasing work to protect the right to vote and expand opportunity for all, and his spirit lives on in everyone fighting for a better, fairer America. We will hold Congressman Lewis in our hearts as we continue our march towards freedom and equality for all.”California Gov. Gavin Newsom