Lawmakers react to death of Rep. John Lewis

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2007, file photo, with the Capitol Dome in the background, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

(KGET/AP) — John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

Lawmakers have issued statements on the death of the civil rights icon.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy:

“John Lewis was an extraordinary man—a patriot in the truest sense. And he was my friend.

One of the greatest honors of my life was to join him for multiple trips to Selma to march across the bridge. His life and legacy as a congressman and civil rights icon will endure.” Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield)

McCarthy tweeted a photo of him and Lewis at a march at the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Rep: TJ Cox:

It was an honor & pleasure to call John Lewis a friend & colleague. Congress is filled with loud voices, but when he spoke, people would go silent & listen. We can & we must continue his fight for justice & equality. May God bless his soul. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno)

Gov. Gavin Newsom: