Law firm reimbursing takeout or delivery meals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The May Firm, a personal injury law firm that has offices in multiple locations including Bakersfield, is donating $10,000 to reimburse people buying takeout meals.

The firm invites those who order food from a local restaurant to submit a photo of the receipt to the firm and receive reimbursement, with the goal being the continued support of restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives,” said Robert May, the firms’s founder. “At The May Firm, we’ve adjusted to a new reality where we work remotely to help our clients pursue justice after getting hurt. But, working remotely isn’t a viable option for some businesses.”

The firm will reimburse each individual up to $25 for one takeout or delivery order at a local restaurant. To participate, visit the firm’s website, fill out a form and submit a photo of the restaurant receipt.

Reimbursements will be made through PayPal or Venmo, with only one meal allowed per person.

The May Firm’s program will be available throughout California. The firm has offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Chula Vista, Long Beach, Fresno and Bakersfield.