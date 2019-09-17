Law enforcement urging parents to properly secure children in car seats

Local law enforcement are encouraging parents this week to check and make sure children are buckled up properly.

This week is CHP’s Child Passenger Safety Week.

CHP says between 2016 and 2018 more than 200 kids were killed in crashes. Officials say car seats are a big part of keeping children safe in cars.

A survey, however, found that two out-three seats are not used properly.

Officers can help install car seats at any CHP office near you.

And Bakersfield police are also offering free safety checks on . Officers will be at Walmart at 6225 Colony St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. checking to make sure car seats are properly installed.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are participating in National Seat Check Saturday, Sept. 21.