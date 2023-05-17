BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement is hosting multiple events on May 18 dedicated to remembering those who died in the line of duty.

Bakersfield Police Department

A ceremony honoring members of the Bakersfield Police Department will take place May 18 at 7 a.m. in front of the police department at 1601 Truxtun Ave.

All lanes on Truxtun Avenue will be closed between H and Eye streets from 6:30. to 7:30 a.m.

Kern County Sherriff’s Office

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is hosting two events to honor their fallen members.

The first service will be a peace officer memorial at KCSO headquarters on May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Officer Memorial Monument located at 1350 Norris Road.

A second service will be a countywide peace officer memorial on May 18 at noon at the Kern County Superior Court located at 1415 Truxtun Ave.

Both services will feature a 21-gun salute, remarks from Sherriff Donny Youngblood and other local dignitaries.