BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirty-nine years of Christmas basket deliveries in Kern County have all been made possible due to generous donations from local business owners.

The tradition continues Wednesday as the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and High Desert Distribution plan to deliver 400 Christmas baskets to families around Kern. The agencies will gather at 5101 District Blvd. at 7 a.m., for the delivery of baskets.

Each year law enforcement staff and community partners select families to receive baskets. Those chosen include victims of crime earlier in the year and others who could use support.