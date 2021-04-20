Law enforcement around the country are preparing for the worst, locally BPD is committed to supporting peaceful protests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the country awaits a verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, law enforcement around the country are preparing for the worst, including right here in Bakersfield.

The Twin Cities are at the forefront of civil rights and social justice protests after the killing of Daunte Wright on April 11 in Minnesota. This killing happened at the same time as the Trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd. In anticipation of the verdict, BPD says they are committed to supporting peaceful protests.

“Obviously we’re aware of what’s going on in Minnesota and throughout the country,” said, Bakersfield Police Department Lieutenant, Ryan Kroeker. “As I said earlier, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that people are allowed to peacefully protest. Obviously, what we’re going to do in our response is going to be Intel-led. So, depending on information, and we’re trying to seek information, that if individuals have information of where protests are going to occur, we want to be aware because we want to provide people with a safe access to be able to do so. But we also want to be available ready because we know how emotional things can get. And then these things can spark very, very fast.”

Over the weekend a video surfaced online of BPD removing items from a memorial created following a peaceful protest that occurred Saturday for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo. BPD says the items were removed after anti-police vandalism was found and clean-up was beginning.

The jury for Chauvin’s case is expected to continue deliberations today at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. We will continue to follow the deliberations.