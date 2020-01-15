Law enforcement agencies team up in response to spike vehicle burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Police Department and Shafter Police Department teamed up for the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force in response to vehicle burglaries.

During an undercover operation the week of January 6, officers patrolled neighborhoods for criminal activity and suspicious behavior. As a result, 12 stolen vehicles were recovered, two vehicles were impounded, and two complaints will be filed for auto theft and forgery charges.

Eleven people were arrested on charges including property theft, vehicle theft, possession for sales, identity theft and illegal weapons.

Items recovered during the operation included computer laptops, cameras, musical instruments, mail, packages, and power tools. Several suspects were found with stolen personal identifying profiles of several current and potential victims of identity theft. In addition, items from former Kern County Sheriff Charlie Dodge were found and an antique Bakersfield Police Department Lieutenant badge.

Officers remind people to not leave their cars idling and unattended, park in well-lit and populated areas when possible and to not leave possessions inside cars.