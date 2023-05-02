BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law Day will be returning to the Beale Memorial Library Wednesday, where local attorneys will be offering free advice.

This first-come, first-served event allows people to get advice on a variety of legal topics, with subjects covered including criminal defense, civil lawsuits, family law, child support, workers’ compensation, immigration, eviction, and more.

Kern County Law Day will be taking place Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Beale Memorial Library located at 701 Truxtun Ave.

Attendees should come prepared with a brief description of their legal question.