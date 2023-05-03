BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a long hiatus, Law Day returned to the Beale Memorial Library Wednesday.

The event was held in an effort to provide attendees with free legal advice on a variety of topics, including criminal defense, civil lawsuits, child support, immigration, eviction, and more.

Organizers say most people who come to the Law Library have a goal in mind but don’t know where to start.

“Not knowing where to begin can be a helpless feeling. So having the assuredness that you can get from a conversation with someone who works in the area that concerns you, it can be an invaluable tool.” Evan Moran, a local law librarian told 17 News.

Anyone needing legal advice can make an appointment with the Kern County Law Library by clicking here.